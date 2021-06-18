• A first-class graduate, Evelyn, who had to sell bread for a living after school has finally found a job

• Blogger Zion Felix says Evelyn has secured a job with a reputable company and is due to start work on Monday, June 21, 2021

• Evelyn went viral after her story was shared by the blogger telling how she studied Procurement and Logistics but circumstances reduced her to a bread seller on the streets

A former bread seller, Evelyn, who is a Procurement and Logistics graduate with first-class from the university has finally secured a job.

According to Zion Felix, Evelyn has gotten a job with a reputable company and is gingering up to start her new role on Monday, June 21, 2021.

The blogger first reported how the graduate was making a small profit on each loaf of bread she sold and begged the public to come to her aid with a better-paying job.

Good news trigger reactions:

The news about the lady getting a job has excited some Ghanaians and they have thanked God and Zion Felix for helping Evelyn.

Lady bags job with bank

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Sabrina Lamie Awuni, a young and smart graduate from the University of Ghana, who graduated in the year 2020, has been employed at the Bank of America as a technology analyst.

In a series of posts on her LinkedIn handle and a feature by Because She Can, Sabrina says she desires to be one of the most successful women in technology.

According to Sabrina, it has not been that easy choosing and sticking with a solid career decision, but she has been kept focused and inspired by her quest for success.

