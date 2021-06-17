President Buhari has asked God to comfort all those mourning the death of Kenneth David Kaunda, Zambia’s first president

In his condolence message, the president said the independence nationalist was one of the greatest African and world leaders

The founding father of Zambia died at the age of 97, on Thursday, June 17, in Lusaka, the country's capital

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 17, commiserated with Zambia, the family, government and people over the death of its former president, Kenneth David Kaunda.

Kaunda died at a military hospital at the age of 97 in Lusaka where he was being treated for pneumonia, his son, Kambarage confirmed.

Zambia’s founding president and liberation hero, Kenneth Kaunda, died on Thursday, June 17. Photo credit: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian leader in a statement released by one of his spokesman, Garba Shehu expressed sorrow at the death of Zambia’s founding father, who according to him was one of the greatest African and world leaders of all time.

The president offered prayers to God, asking that the soul of the deceased be granted repose. He also prayed that all who mourn the departed activist be comforted.

Kaunda's rule in Zambia

The 97-year-old ruled Zambia from 1964, when the country won its independence from Britain, until 1991.

Kaunda was one of the first leaders of a new Africa, as countries rejected colonialism in favour of self-government.

Despite his early rejection of multiparty democracy, he was acclaimed as a modernizing influence on the continent. He is among the continent’s few surviving liberation heroes.

Source: Legit.ng