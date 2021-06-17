The Imo command of the DSS has said that it would soon fish out all criminals and perpetrators of evils in the state

Some public property including the country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma were recently torched by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums

The director of the State Services in Imo state, Wilcox Idaminabo, gave the pledge on Thursday, June 17, when Uzodinma visit the DSS headquarters

Owerri, Imo - The Department of State Services (DSS) in Imo state has assured Governor Hope Uzodimma that it would provide critical intelligence that would help him secure the state.

The assurance was given in a statement issued on Thursday, June 17, by the chief press secretary and media adviser to the governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, and seen by Legit.ng.

Nwachuku noted that the promise was made when Governor Uzodimma paid a working/familiarisation visit to the headquarters of the DSS in Owerri, on Thursday, June 17.

Wilcox Idaminabo, the director of the State Services in Imo state, who received the governor and his entourage, maintained that they would double their efforts to provide critical intelligence to reciprocate the governor’s gesture of supporting the Service in all areas.

He said that Governor Uzodimma was the first chief executive of the state to visit their office since it was relocated from Shell Camp.

In his response, Governor Uzodimma described the DSS as dependable partners and a “radar for us to navigate.”

He lauded the operatives for rising to the occasion of their statutory role despite the paucity of resources to function.

Uzodimma added that government appreciates all the sacrifices and efforts of the operatives and that the government’s relationship with them is that of partners in progress.

He also urged the DSS to always count on the support of his government as they discharge their responsibility to the state.

