Ibadan, Oyo - Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo has condemned the violence that erupted at the Iwo road area of Ibadan, the state capital on Wednesday, June 16.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole, reports that the governor, who visited the area on Thursday, June 17, vowed that the perpetrators of the evil act would no go unpunished.

The governor also promised that he would, in no time, review the Park Management System (PMS) in the state.

Makinde described the occurrence as unfortunate, adding that his government has ordered investigations into the violent act.

The Iwo road axis of Ibadan was turned into a chaotic atmosphere on Wednesday, June 16, after members of the PMS formerly National Union of Road Transport Workers’ Union (NURTW) led by Mukaila Akinsola popularly known as auxiliary, caused tension that led to the death of two persons.

I will review Park Management System in Oyo state

A statement from the chief press secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that the government would sanitise Iwo road and equally review the PMS.

He said:

"I visited the scene of the Iwo Road incident this morning. The loss of lives during the incident that occurred is unfortunate and should never have happened. I give you my word that we will ensure that everyone involved in the dastardly act is brought to book.

"I have ordered investigations. In the meantime, we will sanitise the area behind Iwo road where cultists congregate, and review the Park Management System. We have also informed the phone sellers to choose representatives who will discuss how we can assist them."

It was gathered that some of the phone sellers in the area were alleged to have been victims of the crisis.

Two persons lost lives as transport workers, phone dealers clash in Ibadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that some members of the Park Management System (aka PMS boys) clashed with phone dealers in the Iwo road area of Ibadan on the evening of Wednesday, June 16.

It was reported that an individual who bought a phone from a store in Iwo Road was reportedly duped by the seller.

After making payment and finding out he had been defrauded, the unnamed buyer tried to retrieve his money but was allegedly beaten up by the dealers.

