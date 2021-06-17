A violent clash between transport workers and phone sellers has reportedly led to the death of two persons in Ibadan

Another account of the incident said the clash had to do with the tension between rival transport workers' groups in the state

Some aggrieved youths reportedly carried the body of one of the two dead victims to the Oyo state government secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan in protest

Iwo Road, Ibadan - Some members of the Park Management System (aka PMS boys) clashed with phone dealers in the Iwo Road area of Ibadan on Wednesday evening, June 16.

Premium Times cited anonymous sources as saying that at least two people lost their lives in the violent incident.

Legit.ng gathered that an individual who bought a phone from a store in Iwo Road was reportedly duped by the seller.

After making payment and finding out he had been defrauded, the unnamed buyer tried to retrieve his money but was allegedly beaten up by the dealers.

An eyewitness whose name was not revealed said the person later went to bring transport workers which led to the crisis between the park managers and the phone dealers.

Premium Times stated that it obtained video and pictures of two people who reportedly lost their lives in the incident.

In its report, The Nation also stated that two people were killed in the tragic incident. The park managers were said to have attacked the phone sellers and shop owners.

They also allegedly destroyed kiosks, show glasses and looted numerous items.

The newspaper, however, linked the incident with the tension between the park managers and the members of the proscribed National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state.

It was gathered that a member of the NURTW and another person identified as Ahmed died in the incident.

Youths in the area who knew the second victim later carried the corpse and headed to the Oyo Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan in protest.

They reportedly dropped the corpse by the entrance of the Governor’s Office, calling on Governor Seyi Makinde to see what the PMS boys have done.

The governor, however, did not attend to them while the protest lasted.

After much persuasion, the corpse of Ahmed was later taken to the morgue in a state government branded ambulance.

