US musician Pharrell Williams is doing great things and is opening up a network of private schools in his home town

The schools will be located in Virginia and will be there to serve people who have a low income but deserve a quality education

Students of the school will be free to live wherever in the city and won't have to pay for tuition fees at all

Pharrell's non-profit organisation, Yellow, is expanding its education branch to include a handful of private schools in his homeland of Virginia that serve low-income pupils. He'll open the first school in Norfolk, Virginia's Ghent neighbourhood, which is near to his hometown of Virginia Beach.

Children in grades three through five will be able to enrol at the Yellowhab school. Tuition will be free for at least the first year with costs covered by charitable donations. The skills Pharrell's foundation gained while running youth summer programmes are being put to good use.

Pharrell Williams is opening up private schools in his homeland for those who need them. Image: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

“We don’t want lockstep learning where so many kids fall behind; we want bespoke learning designed for each child, where the things that make a child different are the same things that will make a child rise up and take flight," said Pharell in a statement, according to Complex.

The Walton Family Foundation, one of the school's early supporters, has spent millions to fund and promote charter schools over the last two decades, according to Pilot Online.

Williams' school will let youngsters whose parents can't afford private schools enrol in one if that's what they want because it's tuition-free. Yellowhab students are free to live wherever in the city. The location of the school will be announced later by the organisation.

