- The President Buhari administration is really serious about revamping Nigeria's transportation sector

- This is why the president was in Lagos on Thursday, June 10, to commission many projects related to the sector

- One of these projects is the Mobolaji Johnson Station which the president will be commissioning during his visit

Lagos - President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 10, paid a visit to Lagos for the commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project at the Ebutte Meta Terminal for commencement of commercial operations.

The project is the new Mobolaji Johnson Station, the largest rail station in West Africa which has a capacity of 6,000 passengers.

The railway project is the Mobolaji Johnson Station in Ebute Meta (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Speaking on the project, Ahmad Bashir, a presidential media aide, said:

“President Buhari is committed to developing a modern national railway network that will connect every part of Nigeria, and promote trade, travel, tourism."

The president is also expected to proceed to the Apapa port to commission the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, known as the Deep Blue Project.

Also as part of his task, Buhari is to inaugurate the Institute of Maternal and Child Health at Ayinke House, an ultra-modern 170-bed Obstetrics and Gynaecology specialist hospital at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and Lagos Theatre at Oregun, Lagos.

He will also commission the Oshodi Interchange terminal for a modern transportation hub; over 800 high capacity mass transit buses, including a 10-lane state-of-the-art international airport expressway.

FG Takes Delivery of 86 New Trains to Boost Rail Transportation

Earlier, the federal government had taken the delivery of new trains that would help boost rail operations in Nigeria.

The first batch of the eight-six locomotives that were conveyed through rail has arrived in the country.

Vincent Liu, the director of Corporate Culture at CCECC Nigeria Ltd made this known in a video shared on Friday, May 14.

According to Liu, the trains will be used on standard gauge railways like the Abuja-Kaduna Rail, Itakpe-Warri Rail, and Lagos-Ibadan Rail.

