- The Osun state magistrates’ court sitting in Ile-Ife is hearing a case involving the theft of a motorcycle worth N285,000

- A woman named Patience Ayube and her son, Josiah Ayube, allegedly connived to steal the motorcycle from one Emmanuel Akpan

- Mrs Ayube, her son, and two other persons arraigned before the court have been granted bail pending the hearing of the case on Wednesday, June 30

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ile-Ife, Osun state - A 52-year-old woman, Patience Ayube and her son, Josiah Ayube, were on Wednesday, June 16, arraigned before an Osun state magistrates’ court sitting in Ile-Ife over the theft of a motorcycle.

The Punch reported that two others identified as Joseph Oluwaseun and Friday Emmanuel were also arraigned alongside the mother and son said for conspiring to steal the motorcycle.

The police in Osun have arraigned a 52-year-old woman, Patience Ayube, and her son, Josiah Ayube, before an Osun state magistrates’ court for theft. Photo credit: osun.life

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the police prosecutor, Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendants conspired and stole one Honda motorcycle worth N285,000, belonging to one Emmanuel Akpan.

Emmanuel further accused the defendants of conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace when they attacked Akpan, The Nation also reported.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty just as their lawyer, Olalekan Babatunde, urged the court to grant them bail.

Ruling on the application, the presiding magistrate, A. Oyebadejo, admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 or a surety in like sum.

The matter was adjourned till Wednesday, June 30 for hearing.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Internet fraud: EFCC arrests 22-year-old man, mother and girlfriend

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that the EFCC arrested a 22-year-old man identified as Kenneth Gift for alleged internet fraud.

The University of Port Harcourt computer science undergraduate was arrested alongside his mother, Dorah Aninah, and his girlfriend, Dandy Spice.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest in Delta state included a 5-bedroom duplex, Mercedes-Benz CA250, Mercedes-Benz C250, Mercedes Benz GLK 350, laptop computers and mobile phones.

Source: Legit.ng