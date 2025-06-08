President Bola Tinubu will address a joint session of the National Assembly on June 12 as part of Nigeria's Democracy Day celebrations

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will deliver a special address to a joint session of the National Assembly on June 12 as part of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, with the event also featuring the conferment of national honours on selected legislators.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Akin Rotimi, the House of Representatives’ spokesperson, the programme is slated to begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly Complex, ahead of President Tinubu’s arrival at noon.

The session will bring together lawmakers from both chambers to reflect on Nigeria’s 26 years of uninterrupted democracy.

Themed “26 Years of Democracy: Renewing Our Commitment to National Development,” this year’s Democracy Day commemoration is expected to include goodwill messages from former presiding officers of the legislature, in addition to the president’s keynote address.

Yahaya Danzaria, the clerk of the House, had earlier issued a memorandum to members of parliament notifying them of the special sitting.

The event, Rotimi explained, aims to reinforce the role of the National Assembly as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s democratic structure, responsible for lawmaking, oversight, and national progress.

The highlight of the event will be the conferment of national honours by President Tinubu on select legislators in recognition of their service and contribution to democratic governance.

Democracy Day, originally celebrated on May 29—the date civilian rule returned in 1999—was officially moved to June 12 in 2018 by then-President Muhammadu Buhari.

The shift was made to honour Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, the presumed winner of the annulled 1993 presidential election, widely considered one of the freest and fairest polls in Nigeria’s history.

June 12 has since come to symbolise the struggles and sacrifices made for the entrenchment of democratic ideals in the country.

The joint session, featuring the executive and legislative arms in a shared space of reflection and recognition, is set to further consolidate that symbolism.

