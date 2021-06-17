A beautiful lady and her grandma have served a good family goal as they bonded over music in a lovely way

People said the daughter is a spitting image of the woman and could as well have the same physique as her in years to come

Going by the way the grandma intensified effort during the dance, some Facebook users said she must have been energetic as a youth

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The video of a lady and her grandma having a lovely time as they danced together has got many people applauding them online.

In the video, the granddaughter stayed in front of the woman as they showed creative moves to sweet instrumentals.

The woman and granddaughter really had fun in the video. Photo source: Ayo Oyeniyi

Source: Facebook

Let's wait for 40 years

At a point in the clip, the grandma tied a scarf in a way that suggests she is ready to 'battle' the lady. In turn, the granddaughter switched her move to the popular palliative dance.

Many people said they both look alike. Ayo Oyeniyi who posted the video captioned it:

"In the next 40 years, she will be exactly like her grandma."

Watch the video here.

People love the grandma

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

James Godson said:

"That soundtrack is similar to that of my mother’s Anioma people in Delta, often fast, sometimes slow!"

Otunba Akin Akindoju said:

"This is beautiful, keep it up with grandma. This reminds me of my darling late Mother. May her soul rest in the bosom of the Lord."

Iyen Na Nice said:

"If u see d one she did with Grandma on d Jennifer's challenge..very lovely."

Banji Elesin-nla said:

"That is the irony and reality of life itself."

Sokunbi Ademola Moh'd-Quasim said:

"They look alike, grandma must be knockout In her younger ages."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Another Nigerian grandma and granddaughter wowed many

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a grandmother and her grandchild gave so many positive vibes as they showed some cool dance moves to one of the songs, Ginger, on Wizkid's Made in Lagos album.

In a short clip that has gone really viral, the baby's mother with the Twitter handle @feyi_bello captioned it with:

"My mother & daughter ladies & gentlemen."

As the music played on, the little girl hopped, jibing her hands in the air. The grandma on the other hand moved her waist slowly to the rhythm.

Source: Legit Nigeria