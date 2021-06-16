It will be a bad week for MTN customers as the company is about to experience poor service performance in some states within Nigeria

The company said rising insecurity will be the cause of the poor network as its technical support team won't be at work in affected areas of the country

MTN Nigeria has over 74.81 million subscribers as at April 2021, and this customer base has been dropping in numbers for months

One month after losing over 1.10 million subscribers, MTN Nigeria has announced that its remaining customers will experience poor service in the coming days.

The network provider stated that its service will be disrupted, and its technical support team won't be immediately available to resolve the situation in some areas.

MTN Nigeria blamed the impending poor service to rising insecurity across the country, which has affected interstate travelling or rural and community transportation.

The y'ello network made this known in a message sent to its customers on Wednesday. The telco has over 74.81 million subscribers as at April 2021.

It stated that its technical team won't be on ground to achieve optimum turnaround time in fault management in some unnamed locations that have high security risk:

“Sadly, we must inform you that with the rising insecurity in different parts of Nigeria; service delivery to your organization may be impacted in the coming days.

“This means that in some cases, our technical support team may not be able to get to your site and achieve optimum turnaround time in fault management as quickly as possible.’’

MTN Nigeria has been losing subscribers since the start of this year, and this new development concerning expected poor network service might further compound its situation.

The telecom company's grip on Nigeria's telco market has been losing of late, as its subscriber base dropped from March's 75.92 million customers, to 74.81 million the next month - although, its rivals have also been dwindling in users.

