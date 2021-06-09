- Over 3.70 million subscribers stopped using their network providers in April, causing the total industry users to fall by 1.92% in the same month

- Glo and MTN Nigeria were the biggest losers during the period under review as millions of subscribers dumped the telecoms companies

- The industry recorded all round losses in April, but surprisingly, 9mobile recorded the lowest despite struggling at the start of this year and last year

There was no gainer in the telecoms market in April following a loss of 3.70 million by the four major telephone service in Nigeria. This reduced the number of subscribers by 1.92%.

Analysis of the industry's data showed that the total telephone subscriber base fell from 192.08 million in March to 188.37 million at the end of April.

The biggest loser for the month under review was Globacom, as the network provider's subscriber base declined to 50.59 million by April ending, after 2.3 million users dumped its service - in March, Glo had 52.91 million subscribers.

MTN Nigeria came next with a 1.10 million subscriber loss, which dwindled its April subscriber base to 74.81 million, against the 75.92 million subscribers it had in March.

Airtel's loss was in six figures, as its subscriber base ended April with 50.17 million, settling below 50.38 million of a month before, after losing 207,542 users within one month.

MTN Nigeria, Airtel and Glo brand logo. Photo: MTN Nigeria, Airtel and Glo

Source: Facebook

9mobile recorded the lowest loss when compared to its market rivals. The network provider's telephone service users dropped to 12.77 million in the month under review, from 12.85 million in March, after 71,128 subscribers dumped 9mobile in April.

The loses recorded in the industry is linked to poor service and high tariff cost. With the cost of living rising in the country, Nigerians are in search of cheaper call rates.

