Sokoto - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned five management staff of the Sokoto state Primary Staff Pension Board over an alleged diversion of over N500 million meant for the payment of retired teachers’ gratuities and pension.

Daily Trust reported that the staff were arraigned before the Sokoto state high court on 28 count-charge bordering on forgery, criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

The EFCC has arraigned five management staff of the Sokoto state Primary Staff Pension Board for allegedly diverting over N500m. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

According to the zonal head of the EFCC in Sokoto, Usman Bawa Kaltungo, the arraigned staff used forged vouchers to withdraw and shared monies meant for the pensioners.

Names of the arraigned suspects

1. Abubakar Aliyu - Secretary

2. Hassana Moyi - Director of Finance and Supply

3. Haliru Ahmad - Deputy Director of Finance and Supply

4. Kabiru Ahmad - Accountant

5. Dahiru Muhammad Isa - Cashier

The EFCC zonal head noted that the commission acted on a petition brought to them by one of the affected pensioners.

The case was adjourned till Monday, June 28 for the continuation of the trial, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

EFCC: Civil servant caught with over N1bn in one account

The EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said the anti-graft agency recovered over N1 billion from a civil servant last week.

The EFCC boss who disclosed this in a video sighted by Legit.ng and published by The Punch said this was just to let people know that there are leakages.

He said:

"A billion naira, sitting in an account, not properties. Cash. Just to tell you the problems that we have."

Nigerian minister embezzled N15 billion

In a separate report, Bawa, also disclosed that the commission investigated a female minister who bought a property worth N15.2 billion ($37m) from a bank.

He said the minister deposited 8.2 billion cash ($20m) for the property.

Bawa, however, did not disclose the identity of the suspect or whether she is a current or former minister.

Source: Legit Newspaper