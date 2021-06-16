Health workers at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) have commenced a warning strike

Olutunde Oluwawumi, the chairman of the health workers union, said the move became important after the hospital management failed to implement their demands

The demands include renovation of the dilapidated structure, payment of three years promotion arrears of workers, among others

Ilorin, Kwara state - Members of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) Wednesday began a three-day warning strike.

The Nation reported that the strike is to protest against poor condition of service, dilapidated structure and obsolete equipment in the hospital.

Members of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) has commenced a three-day warning strike.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the JOHESU chairman in the hospital, Olutunde Oluwawumi directed all members to leave their offices and stop working immediately until the management responds to their demands.

Among other issues, Comrade Oluwawumi said the management of the hospital had refused to pay the three years promotion arrears of workers in the last three years.

He added that the management is also yet to conclude the promotion exercise of workers for 2021.

Reacting, the hospital’s spokesperson, Olabisi Ajiboye, said the management was looking at the complaints of the workers.

Nasarawa NLC begins indefinite strike

In a related development, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced an indefinite strike in Nasarawa state over the partial implementation of N30,000 minimum wage and other welfare-related issues.

The NLC subsequently directed its affiliate unions and the civil society organisations in the state to join the strike scheduled to commence at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The strike was declared on Monday, June 14, in Lafia, the state capital, after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting with the labour movement in the state.

NLC warns it may resume strike in Kaduna

Meanwhile, the NLC has warned that it may resume its suspended strike in Kaduna following an alleged breach of an agreement by the state government.

The NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, gave the warning in a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, June 4, in Abuja.

The labour leader said the Kaduna government was refusing to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed with members of the organised labour.

Source: Legit