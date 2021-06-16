Anna Khait’s biography: age, height, net worth, Survivor, husband

Anna Khait is an American reality television star, former professional poker player, and a real estate entrepreneur. She rose to popularity following her participation in the 32nd season of the reality TV show Survivor in 2016.

A photo of Anna Khait from Survivor. Photo: @realannakhait

Source: Instagram

Before her reality TV career, Anna Khait made headlines as a skilled professional poker player. She also participated in the World Football Games in Jamundi, Colombia, in 2015.

Profile summary

Full name: Anna Khait

Anna Khait Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: September 17, 1988

September 17, 1988 Age: 32 years old (as of 2021)

32 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Saint Petersburg, Russia

Saint Petersburg, Russia Current Residence: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Ethnicity: White

White Nationality: American

American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in cm: 170

170 Weight in kg: 60

60 Weight in lbs: 132

132 Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Galina Loginov

Galina Loginov Sisters: 2

2 Marital status: Single

Single Occupation: Reality TV actress, Pro Poker Player, and Real Estate Broker

Reality TV actress, Pro Poker Player, and Real Estate Broker Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @realannakhait

@realannakhait Twitter: @Annakhait

@Annakhait YouTube: Anna Khait

Anna Khait's biography

Anna Khait on Survivor: Kaoh Rong - Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty. Photo: Monty Brinton

Source: Getty Images

Anna Khait was born and raised in Saint Petersburg, Russia, before she moved to America. Her mother's name is Galina Loginov, and her father's name is not known; however, it is known that he is a businessman. Anna has two sisters.

How old is Anna Khait?

The reality TV star was born on September 17, 1988. As of 2021, Anna Khait's age is 32 years old. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Education

Anna Khait attended primary school in Saint Petersburg, Russia, after which she moved to the United States of America, where she attended high school.

Upon completion, she enrolled at Hunter College and graduated with a bachelors' degree in Biology.

Career

She began her career as a poker player. She played in various clubs and casinos across the United States of America.

She amassed popularity following her appearance in the TV show Survivor: Kaoh Rong in 2016. The cast was composed of 18 new players, initially split into three tribes containing six members each: Chan Loh (Brains), To Tang (Brawn), and Gondol (Beauty). Anna was a member of the Beauty Tribe, Gondol.

She shared that her great motivation to win the competition was her mother. She wanted to support her and buy her a house. Her mother was unemployed, and Anna was taking care of her needs.

She also added that she was a huge fan of the reality TV show and had studied it for the longest time. She affirmed she was clever enough to win.

At the start, the kind-hearted contestant made good relationships with other female contestants in her tribe. She had good ties with Michele Fitzgerald, Julia Sokolowski, and Tai Rang, her fellow tribe members.

Anna Khait during Survivor Kaoh: Rong- Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS

Source: Instagram

However, her working relationship with Tai Rang did not last long as a result of mistrust. Tai Rang was secretly seeking the Hidden Immunity Idol, which was pivotal in the game.

Anna Khait's tribe, Gondol, was the strongest and most fierce tribe of the three in the show. It successfully won immunity at every challenge.

Anna Khait finished 13th from the total 18 in Survivor and managed to win five challenges successfully. Unfortunately, she was voted against five times and lasted only 13 days in the game.

She was split on day 12 from Michele Fitzgerald and Julia Sokolowski, with whom she had good ties. She remained with Tai Rang in the Gondol Tribe, and four other members, Scott Pollard, Joe Del Campo, Aubry Bracco, and Peter Baggenstos joined in.

Her elimination resulted from being blindsided in a unanimous vote by other contestants, Scott Pollard and Tai Rang. Only Peter Baggenstos voted for her.

Two years after her elimination, Survivor star Anna Khait made an appearance in the movie, Worthless. She was cast to play Jennifer Harley in the 2018 movie.

Anna Khait's scandals

Recently in May 2021, Anna Khait was accused of spying on FBI agents and employees. She was accused of seducing state department agents and employees on fake dates and filming undercover. She was accused of allegedly being tasked to make them admit that they did not like Trump and his administration.

The plot to spy was tagged Project Veritas, and Anna was among those recruited to trap government agents.

Project Veritas had its operations outside Washington DC and in rented houses. The safe houses were expensive and cost up to $10, 000 monthly.

She has denied all the allegations arising from Project Veritas and has come out publicly to shame all the media outlets that have aired the news.

She has regarded all the claims as fake across her social media platform.

Is Anna Khait dating?

Who is Anna Khait's husband? Anna Khait is currently single. There are no past records of her relationships.

Anna Khait's height

She is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) and weighs 132 lbs (60 kg). She has brown hair and black eyes.

Anna Khait's net worth

Her net worth is estimated to be $1 million.

Where is Anna Khait now?

Currently, she is an entrepreneur and works as a real estate agent at Compass. She started the job in 2019. Moreover, Anna Khait is very active on social media.

Anna Khait has a YouTube channel where she posts her vlogs and holds seminars and other workshops. She is a staunch Christian and occasionally posts preaching and motivational videos as well as interviews.

READ ALSO: Brian Conley's biography: age, brother, wife, net worth, house

Legit.ng recently published an article on Brian Conley's biography. Brian was born on August 7th, 1961. He is a comedian, singer, and television presenter. He has appeared in various films and television shows.

Conley is also a husband and a father to two daughters. He got married to Anne Marie on August 4th, 1996, in a ceremony at a Stoke Poges chapel, Buckinghamshire. The couple has two daughters, Amy and Lucy.

Source: Legit