- The Nigerian military has recorded significant gains against members of the Islamic State West Africa Province

- Recent reports indicate Nigerian Army and Air Task Force did not record any casualty following a fierce battle with ISWAP insurgents

- The ISWAP group is a breakaway faction of the Boko Haram sect that has been fighting security forces in the northeast of Nigeria

Dikwa, Borno state - Terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) suffered heavy casualties on Tuesday, June 8, following a failed attack on Dikwa town.

PR Nigeria reported that the insurgents stormed the town in a convoy of gun trucks in an attempt to overrun the town but were repelled by troops of the Nigerian Army and Air Task Force.

The publication, citing a source, stated that an unconfirmed number of terrorists died after a fierce gun battle with the Nigerian troops.

According to VON, the terrorists who survived the troops’ onslaught fled, abandoning their mission.

Troops launch offensive against IPOB/ESN

In another report, Nigerian security operatives have destroyed one of the camps of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) linked to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to the report, the invasion of the camp was carried out by operatives of the army, police, and Nigerian Air Force.

The dismantling of the camp reportedly took place at Amii-Akabo in Ikeduru local government area of the state.

CDS meets 29 major generals over retirement

Meanwhile, a report by This Day indicates that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, are expected to meet 29 army major generals and members of Course 36 of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) pencilled in for retirement.

According to the report, the officers were tipped to leave the force following the appointment of Yahaya as the new army boss.

The affected personnel are expected to meet both the army chief and Irabor, on Thursday, June 10, to iron out the issues after they complained about the sudden and premature retirement confronting them.

Buhari convenes emergency security meeting

Still on matters of security, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, June 8, presided over an emergency national security meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The presidency disclosed this in a brief statement posted on the official Facebook page of President Buhari.

Although the detailed agenda of the meeting is not available, it is expected to review the current state of insecurity in different parts of the country.

