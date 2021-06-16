Both the EFCC and AMCON are laying claim to the recovered and forfeited properties belonging to some allies of Diezani Alison Madueke

While the anti-graft agency has called on the House of Reps to prevent AMCON from taking hold of the assets, the latter is claiming the properties are actually collaterals

This has forced the lower house into a dilemma as to who should have the legal custody of the assets

The claim to Diezani Alison Madueke's forfeited assets between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has almost left the House of Representatives at its wit's end.

While AMCON is laying claim to some assets forfeited by some allies of Diezani, the EFCC has approached the House's committee on recovered loot to stop the agency from gaining access to the properties some of which were said to have been used as collaterals to acquire loans from banks.

A member of the committee who spoke with Punch admitted that the green chamber is at a loss concerning how to resolve the tension between both agencies.

According to the committee's member who did not reveal his identity, there is suspicion that AMCON is seeking to retrieve the assets from the custody of the EFCC.

He said:

“EFCC is complaining that AMCON is moving to possess some of the assets already seized and forfeited by looters. AMCON is claiming that some of the assets were already in possession of banks before EFCC approached courts to secure permanent forfeiture of the same assets.

“The assets include those retrieved from the so-called Diezani boys such as Aluko and Omokore.“Indeed, some of the banks have the original documents to claim the assets but the issue now is how to determine how a financial agreement can supersede a court order on the same assets.”

EFCC Recovers N58 Billion, 80 Houses from Diezani

Earlier, the chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, made the disclosure in the April edition of the EFCC magazine, EFCC Alert.

Bawa also said the anti-graft agency recovered no fewer than 80 choice properties valued at N30 billion ($80m) from the ex-minister.

He stated that the commission was trying to get Diezani repatriated from the United Kingdom (UK) where she had been residing since 2014.

