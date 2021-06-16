Most politicians in Nigeria do not know the country better than the chairman of Dangote group according to Governor Bala Mohammed

The Bauchi governor disclosed this when he praised the businessman for empowering women and the vulnerable

Meanwhile, Mohammed urged the respected businessman to invest in Bauchi and help the economy of the state

Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state, says Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Group, understands Nigerians better than most of the politicians in the country.

Mohammed spoke in Bauchi on Tuesday when officials of Dangote Foundation paid him a courtesy visit.

The governor praised the billionaire businessman for empowering women and the vulnerable in the country.

“He has shown it by his pedigree as a person who has excelled in business and commerce and of course, lending support in terms of empowerment to the less privileged is there for everybody to see,” Mohammed said.

“He is not only building institutions like education and health all over the world but also going down to the vulnerable groups, the informal sector that is keeping Nigeria and putting food on the table.

“By this foresight, he has shown that at least he understands Nigeria better than most of us that are politicians because he knows the people taking care of the family.”

The governor pleaded with the Dangote Group to invest in Bauchi, adding that the state is one of the most peaceful in Nigeria.

“We know the pedigree and capacity of Dangote Group, what they set out to do, they do it scientifically and systematically,” he said.

“I’m pleading with you to come and look at what we have here. We have peace in Bauchi and your investment will be protected because it’s the most peaceful state in northern Nigeria.”

In another report, Nigeria's projected economic growth has been reviewed by the World Bank, increasing the estimation of the gross domestic product for 2021 to 1.8%.

The Bretton Wood institution raised Nigeria's economic growth from 1.1% to 1.8% for this year, while stating that the GDP will further rise to 2.1% next year, and 2.4% in 2023.

That of Africa was also reviewed upward to 2.8% in 2021, and next year, sub-saharan economy is projected to reach 3.3%. The global economy was estimated to rise by 5.6%.

The new projection factored in the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath, rising oil price, structural changes in the oil industry, and flexible exchange rate which will be based on the market.

