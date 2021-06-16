Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe recently shared what she thought about Nigerian men on social media

Huddah stated that they are good for enjoyment but not for settling down except the woman who marries one is ready to die young

Nigerian media personality Ogbolor tackled her by asking what she was looking for that made her date men from almost all races

Nigerians will rather drag their own than let someone from another country drag them. Such was the case between OAP Ogbolor and Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe.

The media personality recently took to social media to slam the Kenyan woman for her statement about Nigerian men.

Actor Ogbolor tackles Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe for saying Nigerian men mean headache. Photos: @ogbolor, @huddahthebosschick

How it started

Huddah took to social media to talk about dating men from almost all races while sharing what she thinks about them.

According to her, in the black community, a Nigerian man means headache. She stated that Nigerian men are not bad for enjoyment but settling down with them may mean that one wants to die young.

Ogbolor responds

Describing Nigerian men that way did not seem to go down well with Ogbolor and he replied to Huddah.

The media personality stated that nobody asked her to date men from all races.

Telling the socialite to leave Nigerian men, Ogbolor said women from the country love their men who he described as "great".

He then compared her head to the size of an Africa star apple popularly called agbalumo.

Nigerians laugh at Huddah

A lot of people seemed to agree with Ogbolor as they laughed at his description of Huddah's head.

nnenna_aldo:

"I read it in his voice from jeniffer’s diary. you think all that was acting? You don’t know he get small werey inside...small head like agbalumo. ah e enter."

wisdombusybrain:

"To every gbas, there is a gbos."

radio_without_battery:

"It's the small head like agbalumo for me."

lagosfoodieassociation:

"It's the agbalomo for us."

_ucheii:

"I read that last part in his voice."

glophii:

"Small head like what?!!!"

nellynells__:

"This actor always makes sense."

Ogbolor talks about relationships

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor reacted to a post that claimed people no longer went for looks but went for maturity, loyalty, stability, and peace.

Ogbolor disagreed and said looks were also a good thing to consider in relationships.

The comic actor stated that despite the fact that the post is true, he would not love to be with an angel of darkness all because he is looking out for maturity and stability.

Ogbolor added that while he is interested in knowing a person’s true character, he is also interested in how his children would look.

