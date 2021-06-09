- Businesswoman Dencia has joined the hundreds of people commenting on the clash between musicians Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay

- The businesswoman made a list of what different kinds of women would have done if they were resolving a drama

- Dencia stated that there are also women like her who don't have the time to entertain drama with anyone

Cameroonian businesswoman Dencia has reacted to the clash between singers Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay.

Dencia took to her Instagram story to make a list of how women from other continents behave during a conflict resolution. According to her, women like her just talk about things online and then move on with their lives.

The businesswoman further noted that she sends people to jail. According to her, she doesn't mind arguing on the internet with her but she would send anyone who confronts her to jail.

Singer Dencia speaks on Tiwa and Seyi Shay's clash. Photos: @iamdencia, @thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

On the reactions of different kinds of women

The skin-lightening entrepreneur further noted that if the drama was between rich people, they would have threatened to sue one another.

For Ghetto girls, Dencia stated that they would fight and attack their opponent.

Pretty girls, according to her, will sleep with the man of the person they have issues with.

She concluded by saying Hispanic girls will burn candles while African girls will do voodoo for whoever they have issues with.

Read what she said below:

Singer Dencia reacts to Tiwa and Seyi Shay’s clash. Photo: @iamdencia

Source: Instagram

Dencia's addiction to Nigeria's issues

This is not the first time singer Dencia wades into issues that have to do with Nigerians as Legit.ng earlier reported that she shaded Davido and Burna Boy after she bought her third Rolls Royce.

The singer and entrepreneur took to her social media page to gush over her new vehicle and explained how dope it was.

Dencia then stated that Davido and Burna Boy bought basic Rolls Royce. According to her, her car was a Black Badge that was worth half a million dollars.

The businesswoman then added that Davido and Burna Boy are her sons.

Source: Legit