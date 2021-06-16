The recent sacking of appointees by some governors has continued to generate mixed reactions among Nigerians. In the last few weeks, no fewer than seven governors have dissolved their executive council without giving reasons for the dissolution.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state and Governor Nasir El-Rufai are among the governors who sacked some of their appointees recently.

Legit.ng hereby presents seven governors who have either sacked their appointees, dissolved their executive council this year.

Governor El-Rufai, Okowa, others have sacked some of their appointees. Credit: Nasir El-Rufai, Bello Matawalle.

1. David Umahi - Ebonyi state

In May, Governor David Umahi dissolved the state executive council with immediate effect. Umahi noted that the dissolution was to be done in phases, pointing out 83 of the 106 members of the council being affected in the first phase.

The governor also explained that the dissolution was aimed at enabling the government to carry out an appraisal of their performances.

2. Bello Matawalle - Zamfara state

Governor Bello Matawalle has dissolved the state executive council with immediate effect. The secretary to the state government, the chief of staff and the deputy chief of staff were also sacked. He also relieved all chairmen and members of commissions and boards of various agencies.

3. Ifeanyi Okowa - Delta state

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had in May, dissolved the state executive council shortly after the council’s meeting presided over by him. Okowa asked all commissioners, special advisers, chief of staff, secretary to the government, senior political adviser and the chief strategist to hand over to the person next to them.

Governor Okowa commends sacked appointees

The governor thanked all members of his government for their contributions both those who have been there in the past six years and those who joined the train two years ago.

4. Bala Mohammed - Bauchi state

In June, Mohammed dissolved the state executive council with immediate effect. He also sacked the secretary to the state government, Alhaji Sabiu Baba, the chief of staff, Ladan Salihu and all special advisers.

5. Ben Ayade - Cross River state

Governor Ben Ayade in May sacked four commissioners from his cabinet. He also relieved five other appointees – Leo Inyambe, Orok Duke, Victor Okon, John Bassey, and Mbeh Agbiji of their appointments.

Although he did not give any reason for his action, he thanked the affected commissioners and appointees for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

6. Nasir El-Rufai - Kaduna state

Governor Nasir El-Rufai had in May, approved the disengagement of 19 political appointees. The governor explained that the 19 disengaged staff are the first phase of public servants who would depart the public service, in continuation of rightsizing the workforce.

7. Hope Uzodimma - Imo state

Governor Hope Uzodimma had in May also dissolved his cabinet relieving 20 of his 28 commissioners of their duties. the governor said the dissolution became necessary to rejig and re-energise the system for maximum productivity.

Uzodimma thanked the affected commissioners and assured them that they would still be found relevant in other areas if eventually, they did not make the new cabinet.

Governor Bala Mohammed dissolves cabinet

