Bauchi - For reasons yet undisclosed, the governor of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, on Wednesday, June 9, dissolved his entire cabinet and sacked the secretary to the state government, including his chief of staff.

Governor Mohammed's decision which takes effect immediately is contained in a statement released on Wednesday by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, The Nation reports.

However, advisers on security, national and state Assembly liaison, social investment, special adviser media, and publicity are not affected.

The statement partly read:

“All Commissioners are to handover the affairs of their ministries to their respective permanent secretaries, while the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and other affected Special Advisers are to handover to the most senior permanent secretary in the Government House who is equally directed to take inventory of government property.”

