The Nigerian government is making efforts to ensure the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the country

One of the ways to bring the plan to fruition is through the use of the much talked about assembled-in-Nigeria electric car

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has experienced the car first hand and says the country is on course

FCT, Abuja - After driving Kona, the assembled-in-Nigeria electric car at the ongoing Made-in-Nigeria exhibition, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, concluded that the drive was fantastic and the making of the innovative car is a showcase of what is possible in our country.

Professor Osinbajo stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, June 15 shortly after the unveiling of the Made-in-Nigeria fair featuring the exhibition of the first electric car assembled in Nigeria, among other locally manufactured products.

Aside from touring the exhibition stands, Osinbajo drove the electric car alongside the ministers of industry, trade, and investment, Niyi Adebayo, and the director-general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Jelani Aliyu.

Speaking to journalists shortly after a tour of the exhibition stands, and a ride in the electric car, Professor Osinbajo said:

“It was a very good drive, fantastic. It just shows what is possible. I am glad to see that this is an assembled-in-Nigeria electric car. You can literally charge it anywhere. I think it is a very fantastic innovation; fantastic product, and I can tell because I just drove it.”

Right after the exhibition, the Vice President also visited the Federal Road Safety Corps' headquarters where he inaugurated the National Traffic Radio, 107.1 FM.

Professor Osinbajo then featured during the radio station's traffic report programme where he gave live traffic situation report across the country particularly from areas in and around the FCT, Jos, and Lagos.

The president had earlier shared photos and a video of VP Osinbajo driving the electric car on its official Facebook page.

The photos and video generated massive reactions from Nigerians who were excited about the new innovation in the country.

Is Nigeria ready for an electric car?

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the development elicited diverse reactions from Nigerians on social media.

While many respondents commended the federal government, others raised electricity concerns in the country.

The criticisms stem from the fact that Nigeria is still battling to fix its electricity and make it constant for residents.

FG positions two agencies to make electricity more accessible

Meanwhile, in order to improve the accessibility of electricity to all Nigerians across the country, the federal government through the Niger Delta Power Holding Company and the Rural Electrification Agency is implementing a solar power programme.

The programme will provide electricity access to five million households, serving about 25 million Nigerians in rural areas and under-served urban communities nationwide.

According to Vice President Osinbajo who flagged off the initiative, the rollout will continue across the six geopolitical zones in Edo, Lagos, Adamawa, Anambra, Kebbi, and Plateau.

