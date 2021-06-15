The federal government has said that it will continue with its COVID-19 vaccination campaign nationwide

This was announced by the executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib

Nigeria will also resume the administration of the first dose of the vaccine which was suspended on Monday, May 24

Abuja, FCT - As the move to fight the global coronavirus pandemic continues, the Nigerian government on Tuesday, June 15, announced that the country is expected to receive an additional 3.92 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

The executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, while speaking at the weekly press briefing attended by Legit.ng said the vaccines would be received through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Assess Facility (COVAX).

Dr. Shuaib said a new batch of vaccines is expected in the country by August 2021. Photo credit: NPHCDA

According to Shuaib, the vaccines which would cushion the effect of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine campaign in Nigeria will be expected in the country by the end of July or the beginning of August 2021.

He also said that it is expected that the fresh batch of vaccines would trigger the activation of suspended administration of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigerians across the country.

The administration of the first doses of the vaccine was suspended by the federal government due to the limited availability of the vaccine at the time to enable all those who had had their first shots to also receive the second jab.

The Need for Complete Vaccination

Experts have advised that individuals be administered two doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to ensure full protection against the deadly virus.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the NPHCDA boss said 1,978,808 of the targeted eligible Nigerians have so far received their first dose of the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Shuaib while urging those who have had their first shots to check their vaccination cards and ensure they complete their doses said, 680,345 people, have also proceeded to receive the second dose of their vaccines.

He said:

“I will once again remind those listening that we are advising that all Nigerians who have received their first dose to check their vaccination cards for the date of their first dose and ensure that they receive the second dose between 6 and 12 weeks after their 1st dose to gain full protection against COVID-19."

“Please note that in some cases the location of your second dose may be different from your first dose, so please be sure to confirm this."

Resumption of COVID-19 First Dose Administration

In addition, Shuaib announced that the administration of the first doses of the vaccine initially suspended by the federal government resumes today, June 15.

He said the federal government had officially closed the vaccination for the first dose on May 24, 2021, and had since then being inundated with the request by Nigerians to be vaccinated.

Shuaib said:

“In response, we have decided to reopen vaccination for the first dose from today. This means anyone 18 years and above who has not been vaccinated should visit the nearest vaccination site for the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine."

“For such persons, their second dose will be due in 12 weeks and by then we would have received the next consignment of vaccines.”

He also said that research from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the Indian (Delta) variant B.1.617.2 is 92 percent susceptible to Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccines.

Noting that the vaccine used in Nigeria can protect against this variant that caused high morbidity and mortality in India, he said this underscores the need for the country to ramp up vaccination of more Nigerians.

In a related development, a Facebook Post by the NPHCDA indicates that Dr. Shuaib was in Yola, Adamawa state capital recently to pay a courtesy visit to the deputy governor of the state, Crowther Seth.

During the visit, the duo discussed the state’s COVID-19 vaccination response and how the agency can continue to provide support towards strengthening the health system in Adamawa.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Shuaib had said that 440,000 health workers across various states in Nigeria had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Shuaib said the number of health workers who have received the vaccine represents 23 per cent of Nigerians who have been administered the first dose.

He also encouraged every Nigerian who had taken their first dose to ensure that the complete the second vaccination in order to remain fully protected from the virus.

Also, in a drive for the COVID-19 vaccine administration by the federal government, the president and the vice president alongside some other public officers have received their second dose of the vaccine.

This was made known in a statement by Laolu Akande, the vice president's spokesperson.

Akande said Professor Yemi Osinbajo received the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at his official Aguda House residence inside the Presidential Villa.

