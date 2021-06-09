- The federal government has again urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols in order to prevent the spread of the virus

- Boss Mustapha, the chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, made this plea in Yola, the capital of Adamawa state

- Mustapha, however, warned against travelling to the countries that are badly hit by the coronavirus such as Brazil and India

Yola, Adamawa - Apparently worried about the new wave of COVID-19 ravaging some parts of the world, the federal government has issued a travel advisory to Nigerians travelling to Brazil, India and Turkey.

Daily Nigeria reports that the chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, gave the advice during a town hall meeting on coronavirus vaccination for the northeast zone in Yola.

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting was organised by the PSC in collaboration with National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The Nation also reports that Mustapha, who was represented by the minister of environment, Abubakar Mohammed, said Nigeria has the responsibility to safeguard the health of its people and block any chance to spread the COVID-19 in the country.

He said:

"Nigerians are strongly advised to avoid non-essential international travelling at this time especially to countries that are showing an increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths.

“Consequently, any person who had visited Brazil, India and Turkey within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria shall be denied entry into Nigeria. Among other travelling guidelines, individuals, transporters and airlines who abuse the guidelines shall be sanction."

The SGF explained that the PSC has been monitoring with keen interest the rise in cases of COVID-19 abroad, adding that the Buhari-led administration deeply sympathises with the government and citizens of those countries and assured them of unflinching support and solidarity.

SGF Mustapha asks governors to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed

He also advised all governors to ensure that all returned international passengers in their respective states adhere strictly to the mandatory seven days isolation period.

The PSC chairman said that the cardinal objective of the meeting was to provide means for the government, communities and other relevant stakeholders to discuss about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

