A young lady, Jennifer Rocha, has honoured her parents by going back to the farm they harvested vegetables for many years

The young lady is the first person in her family to attend high school, and she recently became the first person to go to college

Jennifer's adorable graduation photos were taken on her parents' farm and many were impressed with the lady's accomplishment

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young lady identified as Jennifer Rocha has become the first person in her family to attend a higher institution after graduating from the University of California, San Diego.

A LinkedIn user, Leandro Otero, made the disclosure on his page and stated that the lady is also the first person in her family to attend high school.

Jennifer Rocha is the first person in her family to go to college. Photo credit: Leandro Otero/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

She went back to her parents' farm

The young lady took her graduation photos in the same fields in California where she and her immigrant parents harvested vegetables for many years.

Sending a huge shout out to Jennifer, Leandro shared adorable photos of the lady with her immigrant parents.

Leandro's LinkedIn post read in part:

"Huge shoutout to her for this major milestone and for remembering to honor her parent’s sacrifice!"

Many are impressed

Martha Nino said:

"Makes me proud! Always remember your roots and I love moms TShirt."

Tom Hazel commented:

"Simply awesome!!! Never forget your roots and those that sacrificed with you on your journey."

Rob Blaney wrote:

"Incredible! Congratulations!!!"

Jeannel King said:

"Powerful, powerful, powerful!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Lady bags seven awards after graduating with first class

A young Nigerian lady, Dr Ola Sandra Ndukwe, has reaped the fruits of hard work as she graduated with distinction in internal medicine.

Taking to her Twitter page to celebrate her win, Dr Ndukwe who finished from Imo State University, Owerri, said she bagged seven awards including best in paediatrics, biochemistry, and physiology.

Expressing gratitude on the social media platform, she said it was impossible for her to contain her joy.

Source: Legit.ng