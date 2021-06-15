A woman in the United States, Jordan Darian, has shown wild creativity as she designed the floor of her bathroom with $77 (N31,799.46) worth of pennies

In an inspiring video she posted on her TikTok page, the woman could be seen sticking down each coin by hand

According to the 36-year-old woman who lives in West Hollywood, California, it took her 16 hours to glue the pennies to the floor

Jordan Darian spent 16 hours gluing the coins to her bathroom floor. Photo credit: @ladyjordania/TikTok

In the viral video, she could be seen sticking down each coin by hand.

It cost around $300

She said she spent $300 (N123,894) on the glue she used in decorating the floor.

In her words:

"Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer's glue to secure the pennies. I sealed the floor with epoxy resin, it cost around $300."

According to Newsweek, the 36-year-old woman said she and her husband bought the house in 2018 and they have been renovating it since then.

In her words:

"The first year was an actual living nightmare but the labor of love was worth it and everyone tells us if we made it through a live-in renovation our marriage will stand the test of time, and I'd have to agree."

Jordan was inspired by her mum

She said her mum had always loved the idea of decorating a floor with pennies, adding that she decided to go ahead with it because it appealed to her.

