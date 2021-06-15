The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, is culpable in the EndSARS protest

Mohammed alleged that Dorsey raised funds through Bitcoins to sponsor the EndSARS protest that led to the destruction of public property

According to him, Dorsey also retweeted the tweets of some foreign and local supporters of EndSARS

FCT, Abuja - The federal government said Twitter and its founder, Jack Dorsey, are vicariously liable for the losses the country suffered during the EndSARS protest.

The Nation reports the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this on Tuesday, June 14, in Abuja, the nation's capital.

The federal government has said that Twitter’s founder Dorsey tweeted posts of EndSARS protesters. Credit: Lai Mohammed.

Legit.ng gathered Mohammed alleged that Dorsey raised funds through Bitcoins to sponsor the EndSARS protest while his platform, Twitter, was used to fuel the crisis.

According to him, when he made the allegations earlier, Nigerians did not take him seriously until an online media outfit carried out an investigation and fact-checking.

Dorsey retweeted some of the posts by EndSARS protesters

The minister said the online publication confirmed that Dorsey retweeted some of the posts by some of the coalitions supporting the EndSARS protest.

The minister said Dorsey further launched Emoji to make the EndSARS protest visible on Twitter.

Mohammed noted:

“If you ask people to donate money via bitcoins for EndSARS protesters then you are vicariously liable for whatever is the outcome of the protest. We have forgotten that EndSARS led to the loss of lives, including 37 policemen, six soldiers, 57 civilians while property worth billions of naira were destroyed."

The minister said it was unfair to conclude that the operation of Twitter was suspended indefinitely because it deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s message.

PDP faults President Buhari over ban Twitter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that state governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faulted the Buhari-led administration over its decision to indefinitely suspend Twitter in Nigeria.

It was reported that the PDP governors in a communique issued after a meeting on Monday, June 14, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, gave reasons why the ban should be lifted.

The governors argued that the ban may be used as an attempt to punish or gag Nigerians from enjoying constitutionally guaranteed rights.

