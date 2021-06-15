Israel Adesanya has revealed that he wished the whole people of Nigeria get behind him whenever he is in the octagon

The 31-year-old wished his fight which usually occur in the early hours of the day in Nigeria will attract Yahoo Boys and mobile policemen

The Last Style Bender produced a five-star performance to dethrone Marvin Vettori and remained the UFC middleweight champion

Israel Adesanya retained his UFC middleweight championship after defeating Marvin Vettori for the second time on unanimous point victory.

The Last Style Bender who dominated all the rounds successfully defended his middleweight belt for the third time asking.

During the post match conference, the 31-year-old was asked how his performances on the octagon gives Nigerian people hope.

The Nigerian-born New Zealander told UFC YouTube:

"I want to get to that status that when I fight at 4am and the whole country is awake cheering me on. I want crime to drop, I want all these Yahoo Boys to stop whatever they are doing just to watch me fight.

"The whole country comes together cheering me on for the next 30 minutes or under to see what kind of magic we create and just relishing that and feeling inspired."

Israel Adesanya wishes Nigerians could stay awake in the early hours to watch him fight. Photo by Mike Roach

Israel has defended his middleweight crown against Yoel Romero, Paul Costa and now Vettori as he next point of call is another rematch with former champion Robert Withakker.

Izzy has made his intentions known that he would love to have the fight with the Australian in Oakland, New Zealand.

He dethroned Withakker in his homeland in Melbourne back in 2019 and the rematch with the Reaper is what Adesanya crave for.

