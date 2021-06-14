- Kamaru Usman has attributed his advantage over his opponents to being afraid of them

- The UFC welterweight champion is currently touring different states in his native home Nigeria

- The Nigerian Nightmare recently retained his welterweight belt and extended his streak to 11 wins

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kamaru Usman stated that every fight he goes into inside the Octagon, there is always an atom of fear on his mind for his opponent, Legit.

The 34-year-old has recorded 11 straight victories since joining the UFC and it is the longest in the welterweight division beating George St. Pierre's record.

The Nigerian Nightmare who looked fearless in all his fights revealed that he approached all of his opponents with fear.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Legit.ng reporter exclusively asked the welterweight king about what goes through his mind in the build up before his matches.

"Fear! We are human beings, I don't care where you are, a physical fight is always frightening, always fearful.

Kamaru Usman reveals he gets afraid of his opponents before stepping into the Octagon. Photo by Alex Menendez

Source: Getty Images

"It's part of life be courageous and walk forward to solve whatever problems. Just like in life, we battle different things everyday to accomplish our goals.

"Whether from jobs, whether from struggles, we still have to find a way to survive each and everyday."

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kamaru Usman touched down in Lagos state and paid a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu in Marina, Facebook.

The UFC welterweight champion flew into the country for the first since he was a child from his base in the United States.

The 34-year-old had a brief meeting with the governor and was given a plaque to honour his visit into the government house.

Legit.ng had also reported that Nigeria's mixed martial artist Israel Adesanya returned to winning ways following his victory over Marvin Vettori to retain his UFC 263 title at the Gila River Arena in Arizona.

The 31-year-old maintained his dominance in the middleweight division after winning the fight via unanimous decision 50-45, 50-45, 50-45 at the end of the fight according to MMA Fighting and CBS Sport.

This is however the second time Adesanya will be beating the Italian fighter having initially conquered him during their first meeting in April 2018 - but that was through a split decision.

Source: Legit