FCT, Abuja - The minister labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has blamed Igbo elites for the violence in the region.

Senator Chris Ngige says the elites in the southeast should stop promoting anti-government messages. Photo: Senator Chris Ngige

The minister alleged that the propaganda by the elites against the Buhari administration was provoking trouble in the zone.

The Nation reported that the minister made the statement during a meeting of the Association of Eze Ndigbo in Abuja.

He argued that the president is a friend of the Igbo. Ngige stated that Buhari cannot be held responsible for the violence in the southeast, This Day reported.

Ngige says the Buhari administration is fair to the southeast zone

The minister argued that the Buhari administration has been fair to the southeast, especially in the areas of appointments and infrastructure.

He said:

“But much more important, propaganda against the government by the elite in the Southeast should stop because it is that propaganda that provokes the troubles that we are now noticing. People have been brainwashed and the separatists jumped on that foundation to now shout from the rooftops that we will give you Biafra and when we give you Biafra, all these things will disappear.''

He noted that the current administration has improved the infrastructure in the zone through road construction and other projects.

Ngige added that in the current administration, the southeast even has more than its due share in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Police arrest IPOB native doctor

Meanwhile, the Imo state police command has arrested a native doctor who prepares charms for members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and the military wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

According to Daily Trust, the command also arrested nine persons in connection with the attack on the country home of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The spokesman of the command, Bala Elkana, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, June 9. Elkana said police operatives arrested the 65-year-old native doctor named Ezeugo Ordu.

