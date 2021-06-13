APC chieftain Chief Frank Kokori says President Muhammdu Buhari's acknowledgment of June 12 was one of the great things he did

Kokori explained that the Nigerian leader made use of the situation following the failure of past civilian presidents to recognise the day

According to the elder statesman, Buhari's recognition was for a reason, adding that it was used to score cheap political point

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja - Following former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan’s failure to recognise June 12, Chief Frank Kokori, an elder statesman claims President Muhammdu Buhari exploited the day.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta state chieftain who made the disclosure in an interview with The Punch expressed joy that the Nigerian leader finally recognised it.

Elder statesman, Chief Frank Kokori claims President Buhari exploited June 12. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

According to the renowned labour unionist, Buhari's acknowledgement of the former presidential election was for a reason, adding that it was one of the great things he did as the nation's president.

Speaking further Kokori, said they had expected Obasanjo and Jonathan to immortalise MKO Abiola but neither one of them did.

Cheap political point

While expressing shock at Buhari's actions, the elder statesman, however, noted that the president used the move to score a cheap political point.

Kokori went on to note that after Buhari declared June 12 as Nigeria's Democracy Day, the president forgot about the date and all the promises he made to the Abiola family.

We thought things would go on fine. After that day, the man (Buhari) forgot June 12; he does not even remember us anymore. After all the promises he made, he did not remember any of them.

Kokori was quoted as saying:

"That day (June 12, 2018), I spoke on behalf of labour and the civil society, and I told him (Buhari) that ‘this is coming from the most unexpected quarters.’ We expected that, in the eight years of Obasanjo, he would have immortalised Abiola, but he did not do it and Jonathan did not do it. Nobody expected it from Buhari so Buhari exploited it at that time.

The Abiola family was so happy, everybody was happy. We thought things would go on fine. After that day, the man (Buhari) forgot June 12; he does not even remember us anymore. After all the promises he made, he did not remember any of them. He has used it to score a cheap political point, but we are happy that, at least, what they call June 12 is now Democracy Day, instead of Obasanjo’s May 29."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

MKO Abiola's family expresses displeasure with FG

Meanwhile, members of MKO Abiola's family have said that they feel abandoned by the federal government.

The spokesman of the family, Rahaman Abiola, who made this position on Saturday, June 12, in Ogun state said the government has failed to keep its promises made some years ago.

Speaking at Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state on Saturday, Abiola claimed that so far, the family is yet to gain anything from the leadership.

Source: Legit.ng