A man has caused a huge stir on social media following his unconventional act during a church service

The unidentified man had after receiving the 'communion bread' consumed it with a soda he had brought with him to church

The trending video has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media with many joking that he did nothing wrong as he was in his 'father's house'

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A man has caused commotion on social media as a video emerged on the internet capturing what he was doing during a service.

The man whose identity is unknown was seen having his 'communion bread' with a soda he had on him.

Man consumes his 'communion bread' with a soda he brought to church Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja, the man appeared not to care if he was seen as he gulped the liquid while standing.

Mixed reactions trail the video

Social media users expressed mixed feeling about the video. While some found no wrongdoing on the man's part, others thought it was hilarious.

@adorablekween wrote:

"You can't tell what he's going through. Maybe he has ulcer or needs to eat to take a particular me*dication. Must we video and post everything to social media sef?"

@andyblayz said:

''When church refuses to close on time ! This is what happens .. man can’t kee himself."

@dessie_benz commented:

"This life I can’t kill my self.”Jesus really died for this man."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

2 Men rain cash on pastor inside church in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two young men had sprayed money on pastors in church in viral video.

Men believed to be either elders or pastors danced as some gathered the avalanche on the floor. A part of the video showed two full basins of money.

After spraying some notes, the men kneeled amid the prophets, dipped their hands into their bags for more bunches as they threw more into the offering basins.

Nigerians on Twitter found the video quite hilarious as some said they just cannot imagine how they would react being in such an environment.

Source: Legit