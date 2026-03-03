Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Oluwadunsin Sanya Joins the Board of Directors of Africa Destinations Celebrations Conference & Expo
Oluwadunsin Sanya Joins the Board of Directors of Africa Destinations Celebrations Conference & Expo

by  Ololade Olatimehin
Digital media professional and Head of Editorial and Innovation at BellaNaija, Oluwadunsin Sanya, has joined the Board of Directors of Africa Destinations Celebrations Conference and Expo, bringing her expertise in digital journalism, content strategy, and media innovation to the organization’s leadership.

Oluwadunsin Sanya joins the board of directors of Africa Destinations Celebrations Conference & Expo (ADCCE)
Oluwadunsin Sanya joins ADCCE board to strengthen Africa’s destination storytelling.
Africa Destinations Celebrations Conference & Expo (ADCCE) is a landmark Pan-African platform that moves to redefine Africa as the world’s premier destination for milestone celebrations, experiential travel, and cultural luxury. This year’s edition, taking place from March 23rd to 27th at Speke Resort, Munyonyo in Uganda, will bring together global wedding planners, event designers, destination management companies, hospitality leaders, luxury travel curators, creative entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, and media to unveil ‘events in the wild’ and showcase the continent’s most extraordinary celebration destinations and cultural experiences.

In her role as a Board of Director, Oluwadunsin Sanya will provide advisory insight on programming, partnerships, and industry priorities with particular focus on digital media, and represent ADCCE within Nigerian professional networks and industry spaces.

ADCCE 2026 to hold at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Uganda, from March 23–27.
Global event and travel leaders gather to spotlight Africa’s celebration economy.
Sanya brings extensive experience shaping digital narratives, leading editorial strategy, and executing high-impact content campaigns. She has played a pivotal role in advancing storytelling across digital platforms, with a focus on culture, entertainment, social impact, and innovation in journalism. Her work sits at the intersection of storytelling, solutions journalism, media development, strategy, growth, and innovation, contributing to the evolution of digital media in Nigeria.

Her appointment reinforces ADCCE’s commitment to amplifying Africa’s destination narrative through strategic media engagement, digital innovation, and powerful storytelling that elevates Africa’s celebration and destination economy.

For more information about ADCCE, visit: https://www.adccexpo.com/

Global event and travel leaders gather to spotlight Africa’s celebration economy.
ADCCE 2026 to hold at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Uganda, from March 23–27.
