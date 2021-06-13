Friends of celebrity fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, organised a surprise bridal shower for her prior to her June 12 wedding

Iyabo Ojo put together a humorous #opendoor challenge having the bride and 14 of her friends among them was famous celebrity dancer Kaffy

Many celebrities shared their excitement at the beautifully put together challenge as it is a first of its kind

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken the open door challenge to another level as she organised one during the bridal shower put together for newly married celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani.

The actress who is part of the close friends of the latest bride in town made close allies of the celebrity stylist join the trending challenge in a bid to add humour to the shower.

All donned in the pyjamas outfit worn during the bridal shower, the squad went out in a convoy of cars with the bride occupying the last one.

As a Nollywood actress and movie producer, Ojo scripted and directed the #opendoor challenge and it was all fun.

In all, 14 celebrities took part in the challenge aside from the bride. Celebrity dancer Kaffy's side was so hilarious that many noticed it.

The bride who was dressed in a black outfit was so excited about it as she showed her appreciation in the comment section:

"Thank you so much y’all I love it OPOR"

Other celebrities react to the challenge

Many celebrities loved the concept as they dropped their reactions to it in the comment section after she shared the well-coordinated video on her verified Instagram page.

Anita Joseph:

"Omg show stopper."

Nikki Laoye:

"Awww niceee."

Ajebodcomedian:

"Senior girls edition."

Ngozi Nwosu:

"This is so beautiful."

Toyin Adewale:

"Wow woww wowww this is solid, I love it."

Joan Maraj:

"I legit didn’t want the door opening to end."

@demoskine:

"I was expecting Aunty ramota at d end."

Legit.ng had earlier reported that celebrity fashion designer and CEO of Tiannah's Empire Toyin Lawani's wedding held on June 12, in Lagos and just as she had hinted, it was a beautiful affair.

The stylist had earlier stormed Instagram with unusual pre-wedding photos as she counted down to her big day.

Videos from the event have surfaced on social media and as sighted by Legit.ng, it is a total black affair.

Lawani's close friends, Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo were spotted at the venue in gorgeous black outfits as they turned up to support her.

