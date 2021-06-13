Sweet Moment Friends Stun Denrele Edun with Lexus SUV Car Gift to Mark his 40th Birthday in Viral Video
- Nigeria's media personality Denrele Edun celebrated clocking 40 today amid warm wishes across fans and friends on social media
- However, he was treated to another surprise package as friends got him a Lexus SUV car gift and customized cake
- His reaction to the treat has warmed hearts as the video has gone viral and sparked reactions in the process
Media personality Aderenle Oluwafemi Edun popularly known as Denrele Edun celebrated his 40th birthday today in style.
The Germany-born Nigerian received well wishes from friends and fans on the internet but was given a surprise by friends.
In an Instagram video by @Lindaikejiblog, Denrele was gifted a brand new Lexus SUV ride.
Denrele was overwhelmed with surprise
He was ushered right out of the building onto the compound to witness his new whip. A stunned Denrele couldn't hide his excitement as he saw the ribbon-taped ride.
He was further given a customized birthday cake.
The video generated mixed reactions among Nigerians.
@handel_benny wrote:
"The camera lady singing and recording should just shut up and do one, why singing off key. From key A to key Z."
@stepjanyadoiweh commented:
"He’s such a sweet soul and deserves that and more. Happy birthday to him."
@kesz_said:
"This one don buy himself motor ..him dey lie say na friends..I really don’t understand what is wrong with people staying in Lagos and show off..especially the ones in the island."
Regina Askia gifts Denrele lovely sequin boots
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that veteran Nigerian actress Regina Askia had gifted Denrele lovely outfits and sequin boots for Valentine.
24-year-old Nigerian lady who is a nurse celebrates owning house in the US with sultry photos, causes stir
The film star gifted Denrele a pair of lovely sequin boots, sequin jackets and some other lovely outfits that would make anybody green with envy.
Denrele shared the video of the unboxing and he was obviously over the moon seeing as he looked so excited. The media guy thanked Regina for making his Valentine.
Source: Legit.ng