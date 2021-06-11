Bode Thomas is one of the few Nigerians who have etched their names in the country's history book owing to his accomplishments but he unfortunately didn't end well.

The man who had a strong political history was caught in his prime in the most surprising of circumstances. Legit.ng brings you 4 interesting facts about the man.

Bode George was first a minister of transportation before being that of works

Source: UGC

1. He was Nigeria's first transportation minister

Olabode Akanbi Thomas popularly referred to as Chief Bode Thomas was Nigeria's first minister of transportation.

Bode, according to Face2faceafrica, was later made the minister of works and also went on to serve as both a colonial minister of the Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria and a nobleman and privy counsellor of the historic Oyo clan of Yorubaland.

2. He was Balogun of Oyo

Born in October 1919, Chief Bode Thomas was given the Balogun of Oyo title in 1949, Face2faceafrica reports.

The title is one that is usually given to the warhead of a village or one who can't be defeated.

3. His father was of high financial standing

His dad, Andrew Thomas, was a man who amassed wealth as a trader and auctioneer.

Andrew migrated to Lagos from Oyo, Face2faceafrica states.

4. He reportedly barked like a dog to death

Multiple media sources affirm that the man, who at the time of his passing, was 34 and barked to death.

According to OldNaija, Bode got home and barked like a dog after an altercation with a king.

It was reported that Chief Bode had showed up for a meeting and everyone present stood up to welcome him except for the Alaafin Adeyemi.

Furious, he demanded to know why the Alaafin didn't stand up to welcome him. The Alaafin told Bode that he will continue to bark for the manner he spoke to him.

