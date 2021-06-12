The leading telecommunication in Nigeria, Airtel has been adjudged the best in broadband coverage in the country

Hakan Ekman, the CEO of telecommunications at umlaut, made this known while announcing the result of its analysis

According to him, the telco is the Best in Test among other telecommunication giants in the country

Ikeja, Lagos - Following a nationwide broadband assessment by umlaut, an international, full-service, cross-industry, end-to-end company that offers advisory and fulfillment services to clients globally, a leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been declared the ‘Best in Test."

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, the CEO of telecommunications at umlaut, Hakan Ekmen, said that Airtel achieved the best-rated broadband coverage and user download speed among other mobile network operators.

Umlaut International has said that Airtel’s broadband coverage, speed are ranked best in Nigeria. Credit: Umlaut.

He said the telco scored the highest with 697 points, while MTN emerged second with 663 points, 9mobile with 591, and Glo with 486 points.

According to him, the tests were carried out with umlaut’s crowdsourcing methodology, which was used to evaluate the mobile networks in Nigeria.

We are just in our analysis, results

Ekmen also noted that an extensive analysis revealed two-hundred and sixty-three thousand (263,000) users have contributed 707.4-million samples in 24 weeks from October 2020 until early April 2021.

Speaking on the metrics of the assessment, Ekmen stated that over 80% of urban build-up and population areas were tested to arrive at the results.

He also lauds Airtel for emerging the best-rated, citing it as a remarkable feat and a positive step towards attaining digital equality in Africa.

Ekmen noted:

“In our nationwide assessment, 82.8% of the urban build-up area and 83.9% of the Population area were tested. We concluded that Airtel Nigeria is Best in Test, achieving the highest umlaut score with 697 points.

“Airtel achieved the best-rated broadband coverage and user download speed. This is remarkable in one of the largest telecommunications communities on the African continent, a positive step towards digital equality.”

He further stressed that umlaut’s sophisticated methodology enabled the results to be comparable across network operators globally, emphasising the transparency it provides in not only boosting network quality and performance but also improving the experience for every customer.

Ekmen stated that while the results in Nigeria are quite impressive, there is still room for improvement in global comparison, however, the competition in Nigeria’s telecoms landscape is working favorably for consumers in the country.

