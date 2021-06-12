Ronaldo Delima has been hailed by Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema who named the Brazilian as his model

The former Brazil international won the World Cup twice during his active playing time which was incredible

Benzema and his teammates in the French national national team are in top gear for the 2020 EURO championship

Karim Benzema has named Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Delima as his model while growing up claiming that the former Barcelona and Real Madrid star was an inspiration for him.

There is no doubt about the fact that Ronaldo Delima was one of the best strikers in the world during his active playing time considering the number of goals he has scored.

During his time as a striker, Ronaldo Delima won two World Cup titles with Brazil and also two Ballon d'Or awards before he hanged his boots.

After six years of being left out of the French national team, Karim Benzema recently made a return and he is expected to play for France in the EURO 2020 tournament.

According to the report on GOAL and beinsports, Karim Benzema explained that Ronaldo Delima's skills were far above his own during his time on the pitch.

''I met him, I was lucky to meet him in Madrid. He was my role model, he still is.

“He is someone who made me believe in myself, to mirror the skills that he showcased, not in the same way or at the same pace, because he was at a level above me. But this type of attacker is what I like.

“He is the only player from whom I tried to take three or four things. So when I was young, that was when I really loved him. I had a VHS of him from 1996-97 when he was playing at Barca.''

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema in action. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

