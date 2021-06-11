- Jose Mourinho has claimed that Karim Benzema was of great help to Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

The Portuguese and new Roma manager claimed that France will enjoy the service of Karim Benzema at EURO 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema played together at Real Madrid for years before the Portuguese moved to Juventus

Karim Benzema has been hailed by Jose Mourinho ahead of France's campaign in the EURO 2020 claiming the Real Madrid star was of great help to Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

French players including Karim Benzema are in top gear for the EURO 2020 where they will face Germany in their first game of the championship which is expected to be tough.

According to the report on Daily Mail and Marca, Jose Mourinho explained that Karim Benzema will be of great important to France in the tournament.

He joked that Cristiano Ronaldo was in love with Karim Benzema when he was at Real Madrid based on the assists he gave him then.

''The best compliment you can give to Karim Benzema is that Cristiano Ronaldo was in love with him at Real Madrid.

''And for Cristiano to be in love with another attacking player means he does a lot for Cristiano — and he does a lot for every attacking player that plays around him.

''Karim is probably the only No 9 I know that is not selfish in his game. His vision is amazing, the way he enjoys his football is to play with lots of freedom. I can compare him with Harry Kane also in this sense.''

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo by Mehdi Taamallah

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit