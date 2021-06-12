England vs Croatia is already gathering momentum as fans across Europe are already anticipating the mouth-watering fixture

A dog, believed to be UK’s cleverest, has predicted victory for the Three Lions when both teams file out at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday

It was further gathered that Willow the wonder pooch can spell her own name, count from one to ten and even identify shapes

With England opening their account against Croatia on Sunday, June 13, a dog which has been branded UK’s cleverest has tipped the Three Lions for victory.

The dog popularly called Willow the wonder pooch can spell her own name, count from one to ten and even identify shapes.

SunSport are claiming that the pet has a record of predicting major events correctly and now the cockapoo says Gareth’s Southgate’s side will emerge victorious at Wembley.

On the front of each bowl was stuck a flag for England, Croatia and then a third had both for a draw.

Willow’s owner Charlotte Price, 30, then asked her:

“Who will win on Sunday, or do you fancy a draw?”

Special needs teacher Charlotte said:

“This should be a great relief for England fans. She’s never wrong about these things. She’s so clever that we’ve often wondered if she might be able to predict things.

"Me and my husband have often had a little giggle with stuff — like last year’s run-off between Biden and Trump and she was right behind Biden."

Meanwhile, former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ignored Red Devils’ stars while picking his England starting line-up for the Euro 2020 Championships.

The Three Lions of England will begin their quest for glory at the competition when they face impressive Croatia on Sunday, June 13, at the Wembley Stadium.

According to Mourinho who has taken over at Italian side AS Roma, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane would be ‘untouchables’ in his starting eleven.

Despite being one of his most reliable performers during his spell at Manchester United, Mourinho ignored Marcus Rashford. He said:

"Grealish is untouchable and his best position is coming in from the left. It creates a situation, because Rashford can only play there.

“When he plays on the right he completely loses his dynamic, it is totally broken. He is very good on the left, attacking space."

Legit.ng earlier reported that an emphatic display by the Italian national team saw the Azzurri cruise to a 3-0 win over Turkey in the opening encounter of Euro 2020 on Friday night, June 11.

AS are reporting that there was no delight in the Turkish team as Roberto Mancini’s side were too strong and dominated the encounter from start to finish.

After a barren first half, Italy came out all guns blazing and scored three in the second 45 minutes.

