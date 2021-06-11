Photos showing a Muslim wedding ceremony that has good decor has stirred amazing reactions on Facebook

Many people said that the bride still looks pretty without putting on heavy makeup found on most women on such an occasion

Prayers flowed in for the couple as Facebook users committed their marriage into the hands of God Almighty

A Muslim wedding ceremony has got people applauding how simplicity could create so much beauty.

In photos shared by Nigerian Muslim Bridals on Facebook, the man is turbaned while the woman has her full hijab on.

A Muslim bride and her husband at their wedding ceremony. Photo source: @samsavvyphotography

Decor looks great

In the photos shared, they both had amazing smiles on their faces. On the side of the groom is a beautifully decorated cake.

In one of the snaps, the bride is captured as she was trying to take a seat beside her lover.

The man's white cloth matches well with the colour of their love sofa. The background was done to a great taste.

See the Facebook post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered close to 7,000 likes with hundreds of comments from social media users.

No heavy makeup, still beautiful

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lawal Monsurat Mofoluwasho said:

"This is a real muslimah bride!! May almighty Allah bless your home and mine."

Salamatu Umar said:

"This is the best picture I've seen on this platform, May Allah bless their union and increase their faith. Ma Sha Allah."

Just Fatimah said:

"I remember attending a wedding years ago. You won’t recognise the pride ordinarily. She didn’t stand out. Just a normal hijab with not a single glitter on it! I reflected, a typical bride’s day are ruined when the make up artist don’t show up or doesn’t show up early or did a poor job! This particular bride was free of all those vanities and unnecessary pressure we mount on ourselves on our wedding day. How easier our life will be! How content and happier we would be!"

Wiwin Setyawati said:

"Masha Allah.. the bride shows simplicity and decency."

Another wedding got much attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man with the handle, @kampo_k, stirred massive reactions on social media after sharing photos to celebrate his new love.

In a post on Monday, May 10, the new husband said he got married to the love of his life on the last day of April 2020.

His colourful wedding photos got people congratulating him. There were, however, those who asked questions, wanting to know the reason behind the couple's choice of dressing.

Source: Legit