- Olamide recently got fans excited after sharing the tracklist for his much-anticipated album UY Scuti

- The forthcoming body of work contains 10 tracks and also features some colleagues in the industry

- The rapper’s longtime friend and fellow rap star, Phyno, is the only popular artist featured on the album

- Many fans and colleagues flooded Olamide’s comment section with mixed reactions as they continue to anticipate the official release

Rapper Olamide Adedeji recently took to his page on social media with an interesting update for fans and supporters of his music.

The rapper released the official tracklist for his much-anticipated studio album, UY Scuti, and it got many excited.

The forthcoming album contains 10 tracks and an extra bonus track. Olamide went solo on five songs while he featured other acts in the remaining five songs.

Interestingly, the rapper’s longtime friend and fellow indigenous rap musician, Phyno, was the only popular artiste featured on the project.

The two who have had a longstanding history worked on a track titled Somebody. According to Olamide, the album is expected to drop on June 18.

Check out his post below:

The official tracklist elicited mixed reactions from the rapper’s fans and colleagues in the music industry.

Read what some of them had to say below:

shhugar__x wrote:

"Thank you king."

ayojahofficial said:

"Baddo Naim fit do am, nobody can’t fit."

mrlilgaga said:

"Olamide hot fave on 2 hot tracks . No."

do2dtun said:

"Food is ready."

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that the rapper opened up on the love and acceptance his music enjoys in many parts of the world.

Olamide explained that he is not the type to try extra hard to push his music outside the country.

The Rock crooner also added that he did not even do foreign collaborations in order for people in other countries to know him.

