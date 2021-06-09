Selfless leadership is desirable for societal progress and development, according to Professor Attahiru Jega

According to the former chairman of INEC, selfless leaders are focused on satisfying collective needs and aspirations

Jega made this known while speaking virtually during a lecture organised in memory of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande

Lagos - Professor Attahiru Jega has said that great leaders in modern history are selfless leaders, people who, by their selflessness, motivate, inspire others and achieve greatness for their countries.

The former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made the remark while delivering a speech virtually at a memorial workshop in honour of the first civilian governor of Lagos, late Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Jega disclosed this while speaking during the event stated that selfless leaders are the epitome of service to the people, deserving of the recognition and title of servant leaders.

Legit.ng's reporter who was present at the event reports that the former INEC boss listed characteristics and attributes of a selfless leader;

1. Good character, ethical conduct, and moral uprightness.

2. Capacity and ability to facilitate the happiness, success, and aspirations of citizens, at enormous personal sacrifices

3. Show of concern more with the needs of others than personal selfish ones

4. Thinking and acting more of others beyond self; and sacrificing time, comfort in the service of others

5. Humility to listen to, understand and treat others with dignity and respect

6. Disposition to be responsible and responsive to the expectations, need, and aspirations of citizens

7. Commitment to give one's best without thinking of personal gain

8. Courage of conviction

9. Empathy

10. Motivated by, and striving for excellence

11. Incorrupt ability

Nigeria afflicted with clueless, visionless leaders

Earlier, Jega lamented about the situation in Nigeria saying the country is cursed with bad leadership.

He claimed leaders in the country are visionless apart from the fact that they are not selfless.

The former INEC boss said the absence of visionary leaders has stunted the development of Nigeria.

