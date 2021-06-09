- A royal commentator recently made some interesting speculations about who Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will choose to have as their daughter Lilibet's godparents

- According to the commentator, she believes that Markle and Harry may choose American godparents to further disassociate themselves from the royal family

- The spectator went as far as to say that the couple may even choose to have Oprah Winfrey as the godparent of their newborn baby girl

A royal spectator recently made some very interesting comments about who Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will choose as the godparent of their newest family member, baby Lilibet who was born recently.

According to NBC royals commentator and journalist Daisy McAndrew, the couple may choose to stray even further away from royal tradition by choosing an American person as the child's godparent.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry may choose an American godparent for baby Lili. Image: Chris Jackson

Who are their options?

When asked who she thought the couple may choose, the spectator jokingly offered Oprah Winfrey as the person the young couple will choose to fill the important role in little Lilibet's life.

"I suspect this time around they'll be full of Americans and I think that will be yet another departure from their old life to their new life," said Ms. McAndrew according to an Express article.

A new baby joins the team

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are parents for the second time.

This is after an announcement that Meghan has given birth to a daughter named Lilibet Diana. Diana was born at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” read their statement, as reported by NBC News.

It was also reported that Prince Harry is expected to take a five-month break from work as paternity leave following the birth of his daughter.

This is said to be in line with what they offer to the people working with them at their Archewell charity foundation.

Source: Legit