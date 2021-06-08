- Prince Harry is reportedly taking five months off his normal royal duties to enjoy some much-needed daddy-daughter time

- Harry is definitely leading by example, taking advantage of the same paternity leave he offers to all his workers at the Archewell charity foundation

- A friend of Harry and Meghan's believes the pair's happiness comes from their ability to keep their lives private and enjoy a little quality time with the kids

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is expected to take five months off work following the birth of his daughter.

Prince Harry is taking 5 months off work. Images: Getty

Source: UGC

Prince Harry - who welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana last week - is planning to have 20 weeks off work following the baby's birth in line with what they offer to the people working with them at their Archewell charity foundation.

Friend shares his thoughts on Harry's paternal leave

Omid Scobie, the couple's biographer and friend, had this to say on the matter:

"We’re so used to seeing royal men heading back to work the next day, sometimes the same day, we’ve seen senior royals on engagements almost the same time as the birth. But Harry and Meghan are leading by example with their Archewell foundation."

Omid also believes Harry and Meghan's happiness comes from being able to keep the baby's arrival private for a few days so they could enjoy their time with their newborn.

In more news about the royal baby, Legit.ng previously reported that Thomas Markle is "very pleased" with the Duchess of Sussex's baby news.

The retired lighting director - who hasn't spoken to his daughter since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018 - wished his little girl "all the love" after it was revealed Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, a daughter called Lilibet Diana.

Meghan Markle gave birth to the beautiful baby girl at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday at 11:40am.

Thomas Markle's heartfelt message

He wrote:

“I’m very pleased that my daughter and my new granddaughter had a successful delivery," Thomas told The Sun Online. "I wish them all my love and the best of luck.”

Thomas has yet to meet Prince Harry and has not met his grandson Archie either. However, according to reports, Royal biographer Robert Jobson said it’s unlikely he will meet his new granddaughter anytime soon.

Source: Legit