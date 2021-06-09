- A woman has taken to the internet to celebrate the huge cassava she recently harvested that stands at half her height

- The big cassava is said to measure 12 inches, weighs 12.80kg and is capable of producing garri that will give 2.5kg of vitamins

- Pictures of the cassava and other produce have earned the admiration of social media users as they hailed the bountiful harvest

A woman has caused an uproar on social media as she celebrated a unique size of harvest that was recently recorded.

The woman named Atinuke Lebile, in a LinkedIn post, shared photos of the gigantic cassava her team had harvested from the farm.

The excited woman highlighting the importance of the harvest went on to give some thrilling details of the cassava.

An overjoyed Atinuke showed off the unusual cassava harvest Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Atinuke Lebile

She stated that the cassava is 3 feet tall, which is half her height from a standing position.

Atinuke added that it is 12 inches wide and weighs 12.80kg.

Benefit of harvesting a 3 feet tall cassava

The agribusiness specialist explained that converting it to garri will give a 2.5kg worth of vitamin.

She wrote:

"We harvested this Vitamins A cassava that is half my height from a stand of #cassava with some other ones

"This cassava is 3ft tall, 12 inches wide and weighed 12.80kg

"If this cassava is produced into garri it will give you about 2.5kg of vitamin A garri from just a single cassava

"Isn't that a wonder."

Social media uses hailed her entrepreneurial efforts as they exclaimed in surprise at the harvest.

Portia C.A. said:

"Atinuke Lebile, abeg, start shipping to Rwanda so I can buy oooooo. Much respect either way. With gratitude, Portia."

Eloviano Afakpe Abolarin stated:

"Beautifully amazing."

Ikenna Maduako commented:

"This is very nice and applaudable."

