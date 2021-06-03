- A small chops vendor in Nigeria decided to use nails in place of toothpick while packaging the snacks for a customer

- Many people are wondering why the vendor would expect a customer to use a nail in picking small chops when there are toothpicks

- Photos of the snacks were shared on social media by a Nigerian man identified as Uncle Shina with the Twitter handle, @Kolamide

A small chops vendor has got people talking on social media after putting nails in the takeaway instead of a toothpick.

The vendor replaced toothpick with nails and got many laughing on social media. Photo credit: @Kolamide

Source: Twitter

Tweep with the handle @Kolamide shared photos of the snacks on social media and wrote:

"Something is very wrong with Nigeria?"

Instead of picking the small chops with a toothpick, the vendor expected the customer to use the nail.

Many can't believe their eyes

A Nigerian man with the handle @Bolaji__Azeez said:

"Someone said it’s to chook beggy beggy."

@sweetestshuga commented:

"The vendor nailed it."

@alexlobaloba wrote:

"The nail is there to chook anyone that wants to beg."

@hucchey commented:

"Is it not you that went to Iya Ruka canteen to complain that Doctor said you don't have iron in your body....Has she done wrong by adding iron in your food??? Nawa for people ooo ....very ungrateful."

Nigerian man opens suya joint

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as Asim Balarabe Yazid inspired people on social media after narrating how he invested the money he wanted to use in buying an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Asim said instead of using the money to get the gadget, he used it to open a suya joint, adding that he has been able to employ three people.

According to the young man, the business is growing and he has some money left to pay salaries for three months.

In his words:

"I was planning to buy an iPhone 12 Pro Max, but instead I opened @suyacraze outlet. Now shop is open, business is growing Alhamdulillah, 3 people are employed and still have remaining change to pay salary for 3 months. I believe saving to invest is better than saving to spend."

