- Former UCC SRC President, Dennis Appiah Larbi, has a start-up called Afra Cup and sells The Boss Juice on the street

- In a post sighted by Legit.ng, he described himself as a street hustler who believes he will make it one day

- Words of encouragement and praises have been pouring in for the hardworking young man

Dennis Appiah Larbi, a former SRC President of the University of Cape Coast, who was also a presidential candidate for the National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS) has taken to the street to sell fruit juice.

In a post shared on his personal Facebook handle, Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo described himself as a hustler on the streets of Accra and a symbol of a man with an unimaginable faith in the future.

He went into business and created his company

Although he has an office for his start-up, Afra Cup, Dennis says he is boldly stepping out onto the street because he believes it will create a future not only for himself but for many young folks he is creating avenues for.

Former SRC President of UCC Takes to the Street to sell Fruit Juice

Source: UGC

The former SRC President also said that when he makes it big one day, he hopes:

"You won’t find a way of discrediting the work done and attributing the feat we have achieved to any other thing but our sweat."

Social media users have been pouring words of encouragement and praises on the hardworking young man.

Johnson Animhene's words were:

No one is rich enough to buy yesterday but you can struggle hard tomorrow could be yours. I salute snr @ Nananom

Albert Owusu Bempah indicated:

Nya Gyedie is the brand. The Hustle will surely make sense one day

Iceprinz Weijah Amponsah Yarfi mentioned that:

Our hope and faith will keep us joyful that there’s a better tomorrow regardless

Source: Legit.ng News