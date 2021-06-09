- Many people have found the conscious act of a baby trying to avoid a perceived fall very brilliant and hilarious

- In a video that has become popular online, the kid got easily scared of a transparent floor that he was jolted to a stop

- The child's reaction was the same all through on several occasions, an action social media users applauded

A video showing a kid's smart consciousness at avoiding getting himself in an accident has gone viral on Instagram.

In the short clip, the baby who was walking in the hallway of a building suddenly got jolted when he was about to walk on a transparent flooring.

The baby was praised for acting quickly. Photo source: @babies.daily

Source: Instagram

His reaction was dramatic each time he was about going over it. Just at the edge, he would freeze before taking another path.

Many people who reacted to the video suggested that the kid's reaction was normal and they would have done the same as the design indeed looks scary.

Watch the clip below:

Below are some of the reactions:

niall4life said:

"That’s one smart baby."

tatipassalini

"Maravilhoso!!!"

thoynz said:

"He's brilliant, so conscious."

